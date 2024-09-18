Lala Kent is appreciating her first weeks with daughter Sosa even more after a harrowing delivery.

During the Tuesday, September 17, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Vanderpump Rules‘ Kent, 33, said giving birth was fairly quick until the doctor noticed a problem.

“The cord was wrapped around her neck a couple of times. [The doctor] stayed calm because I could see that something was wrong but he didn’t let me know,” she recalled. “She goes out and I go to embrace my baby but she does one cry and then it stops. And my hands are freezing so I’m like, ‘I’m not touching her because I don’t want to send her into shock.'”

Kent recalled the medical team trying to get something out of her newborn’s mouth.

“It was great that she came out so quickly because I didn’t have to push very many times. But with a fast birth like that, she swallowed a lot of amniotic fluid,” the reality star explained about the health issue that caused them to stay an extra day at the hospital. “She had so much fluid in her that she was vomiting all the food out.”

Sosa at one point “turned purple” shortly after the delivery.

“They then bring in a specialist. They’re like, ‘We want a surgeon to look at her because this isn’t normal. We’ve got 10 milliliters of amniotic fluid out of her stomach the first time. Then we got another eight.’ They were draining it through the nose and it wouldn’t stop,” Kent detailed. “They said, ‘We’re either going to have pediatric surgery deal with it or we want to keep her in the NICU.'”

Fortunately, Sosa started to feel better and there was no need for medical intervention. She has since gained “a pound in one week” after Kent brought her home. Kent, who welcomed Sosa through intrauterine insemination (IUI), announced earlier this month that she gave birth to her second child.

“Because I prepared myself [that being a mother of two] would be really hard, I know that those moments are going to come where it feels unbearable. [But] I think we’ve got a good system,” she said about receiving support from her family. “It’s important to talk about the help that you have.”

Kent, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, has “a tremendous amount of help” from her loved ones and professionals.

“I am fortunate enough to have been able to bring on a night nurse who takes care of Sosa three nights a week. That way I can get some sleep and I only have to wake up to pump. Right now, I have a doula that I’m fortunate enough to bring in,” she continued. “That’s why when I say I’m a single mom, I don’t really feel great about using that because I know single moms who are working two or three jobs. I don’t know how single moms do what they do.”

Kent admitted that she doesn’t always consider herself a lone parent, adding, “I’m a single mom in the sense that I’m a single income household, which there are many moms who do that. That’s why I think they consider me a single parent in the state of California. But I don’t feel that way. I feel like I have a lot of support.”