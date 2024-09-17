Lala Kent is in pure bliss after welcoming her second baby earlier this month — and she’s finally giving fans a look at her daughter Sosa.

“Two weeks ago, on September 3rd, I welcomed my second baby girl, Sosa Kent,” Kent, 34, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 17. “I’ve been open about my dream of this moment — at 10:13pm the moment came true.”

The Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of herself in labor ahead of welcoming her little one. She also shared a close-up photo of Sosa asleep and surrounded by a white blanket.

“My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her — We all are,” Kent continued. “Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you’re here 💕.”

Kent’s third photo showed Sosa being embraced by her big sister, Ocean, 3, after arriving home. In the snap, Ocean wore Minnie Mouse ears as she kissed her baby sister who was sleeping.

The reality star welcomed her first daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021. While the couple split that October, Kent has remained vocal about wanting to expand her family.

“I definitely want to have another baby,” Kent exclusively told Us Weekly two months after welcoming Ocean. “It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy Ocean, for as long as possible. It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you better have another baby.’”

Earlier this year, Kent revealed she planned to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor to have a second child instead of waiting for the right man to come into her life.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” she told Cosmopolitan in January. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

In March, Kent announced via Instagram that she was “expanding my pod” and was pregnant with baby No. 2.

Kent confirmed the arrival of her second child via her Instagram Story on September 3, writing, “Welcome to the world, my love.”

One week later, she revealed the name as “Sosa Kent” alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s feet.

Upon sharing Sosa’s first picture, Kent’s celebrity pals and fans shared their well wishes. “Congratulations!!! She is a beauty!!!!” Summer House alum Lauren Wirkus wrote in the comments section.

Fellow Pump Rules star Kristina Kelly replied, “Hi, you perfect angel, welcome to the world 💘.”

The Valley’s Jasmine Goode gushed over the newest Bravo baby, writing, “Congrats girl!! She’s beautiful 😍.”