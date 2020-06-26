Not quite as planned. Laura Prepon revealed that her 2-year-old daughter, Ella, had the “craziest” reaction to meeting her new baby brother for the first time.

“We brought him in to introduce him to our daughter and in her bedroom, we have this pretty cloth tepee. There’s a bunch of blankets in it and stuffed animals where she plays,” the Orange Is the New Black star, 40, explained during a virtual appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, June 25. “We brought the baby in and introduced them and … she ran into the tepee, took off all of her clothes, stared at us and just peed on everything.”

Prepon and husband Ben Foster welcomed their son in February, and “really tried to get [Ella] to understand the concepts” of having a new baby brother before finally bringing him home. However, their hard work took a little while to pay off.

“It was the most primal marking of territory,” the That ’70s Show alum teased. “And we were trying not to laugh because we didn’t want her to think it was OK for her to pee on her stuff, but it was so funny.”

Four months after the little one’s arrival, Ella has started to adjust to her new role as an older sister. “If he cries, she’ll be upset. She’s very empathetic,” Prepon said on Friday. “She wants to make sure he’s good.”

Since welcoming their second child together, the Girl on the Train star and Foster, 39, have kept his name private. While speaking to Us Weekly about her new book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood, Prepon opened up about her decision to shield her son from the spotlight.

“We make all those decisions as a family because we’re in the public eye,” she said in April. “So whenever we do something like that, we have a conversation about it first and make sure that we’re comfortable with it. … It’s a constant negotiation because we’re so fortunate to do what we love. But part of being in the public eye is how do you negotiate keeping your privacy, how do you negotiate keeping your personal life private?”

While she and the Alpha Dog actor “know not to talk about” their son’s moniker for the time being, she admitted that “it’s cute that people want to know his name.”