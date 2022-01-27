Next steps? Lauren Burnham shared her thoughts on adoption following husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s vasectomy.

“We both agreed if we ever decided we want another kid, this would be the route we take,” the Virginia native, 30, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 26, noting that she and the former Bachelor, 40, will “possibly” adopt baby No. 4.

The Shades of Rose designer added that while the Netherlands native’s procedure on Tuesday, January 25, was “a joint decision,” Luyendyk Jr. was “most decisive about” it. Burnham clarified that they are set on “just three” kids for now — daughter Alessi, 2, and twins Senna and Lux, 7 months.

The Bachelorette alum’s vasectomy came three months after he told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that they are done expanding their family.

“This is it,” the real estate agent said in an October 2021 “Almost Famous” podcast episode. “I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be, like, an active dad. So, I think three is OK.”

The couple welcomed their youngest daughter and son in June 2021, and their house has been “complete chaos” ever since.

“One wakes up at 10, the other at midnight, the other at 2 and by the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and haven’t slept,” Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021.

“I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night’s rest,” Luyendyk Jr. chimed in at the time. “And the person who has the full night’s rest handles Alessi in the morning. It’s working pretty good.”

On Wednesday, Burnham told her Instagram followers that the “last month” has been “easier” with Senna and Lux, explaining, “I don’t want to jinx anything LOL. They both just started sleeping through the night and that helps tremendously.”

The Bachelor Nation members became parents in May 2019 when Alessi arrived, four months after their Hawaii wedding. Burnham suffered a miscarriage while trying to conceive in 2020, announcing in December of that same year that their rainbow babies were on the way.