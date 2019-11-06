



Just because Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port both have young kids doesn’t mean that the former Hills costars have connected over their families.

“She just had another baby,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, recently told Us Weekly exclusively at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Equinox Fitness Clubs Move for Minds event. “We were obviously really close when the show was going on, but we sort of lost touch throughout the years. I’m so happy for her, and I know she’s happy for me, but we haven’t bonded over that. She lives in Laguna now.”

Conrad, 33, shares Liam, 2, and Charlie, 3 weeks, with William Tell, while Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, welcomed their 2-year-old son, Sonny, in 2017.

The City alum announced in July that she had suffered a miscarriage. “The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme … from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief,” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. … I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.”

Port found closure in letting go of what she “doesn’t have any control over,” she told Us exclusively last month. “I live a pretty fast-paced life, and I don’t want to hold onto things that I don’t have any control over because it’s not going to serve me well. “It’s just going to affect my happiness every day. So I try not to hold onto this stuff.”

Port “doesn’t stress” about the pregnancy loss anymore now that she has “talked through all of [her] different feelings” with Rosenman and her costar Kaitlynn Carter, among others.

