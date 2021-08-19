It’s all a blur! Lea Michele reflected on her first year of motherhood ahead of her son’s birthday.

“I can’t believe my son is turning 1 tomorrow. Even now saying the words ‘my son’ still feels so unbelievable,” the Glee alum, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 19. “All of the sayings are true — you will experience a type of love you have never felt before, you will forever be changed, it all goes so fast — they are all so true.”

The Spring Awakening star, who welcomed son Ever with husband Zandy Reich last year, shared two photos to celebrate the little one’s big day.

Michele smiled as she looked into her baby boy’s eyes while posing on the beach in one snap. The second picture showed the family of three holding onto each other.

“My beautiful boy you are the greatest gift god has ever given me and your daddy and I love you so very much,” the “Run to You” singer continued. “From your big brown eyes — that look like mine — to your curly blonde hair you got from your daddy. From the big smile you make when we say, ‘big smile!’ to the way your little arms wrap around my neck for a hug.”

She concluded: “We love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my sweet Ever. I love you … forever and ever.❤️”

Us Weekly confirmed Ever’s arrival in August 2020. A source told Us at the time, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.”

One week after giving birth, the new mom gave fans a glimpse at the newest addition to her family. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” Michele captioned a black-and-white photo of her infant’s foot.

The Scream Queens alum shared another snap of her bundle of joy later in August as she celebrated her 34th birthday.

Six months later, the New York native took Us inside a day in her life with Ever, revealing that the pair do mommy-and-me yoga and take leisurely walks around her neighborhood.

“He’s a great workout buddy,” Michele told Us in February of her husband, who joins the twosome for hikes. “We have so many trails here on the West Coast so I love being outdoors and getting in a workout outside.”

The Mayor alum proceeded to gush over the businessman, whom she married in March 2019, in honor of his first Father’s Day four months later.

“From the moment we met I knew without a shadow of a doubt that you would be the most incredible father,” Michele wrote via Instagram in June. “Watching you with our son is one of the greatest joys of my life. Happy (first) Fathers Day Z. Ever and I love you so much!!! 💙.”