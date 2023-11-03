Bachelor Nation star Lesley Murphy and her husband, Alex Kavanagh, have officially welcomed their second child.

“Welcome to the world, Lily James! Born 11/2/23 weighing 6lbs 9.5oz and 19.5 in long🥹,” Murphy, 35,wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 3, alongside photos of her and Kavanaugh, 35, in the hospital with their newborn. “Kavanagh Fam is now complete and everyone is over the moon!!! Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes! Mama and baby are doing so well + Dad and big sis Nora, too!🤍 #baby #babyannouncement #birth #love.”

The Bachelor alum took to social media in May to announce that she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

“Kitchen dances just got a little more crowded🥰,” Murphy captioned a video of herself and her family dancing via Instagram. “Baby Kav #2 coming Fall 2023!!!”

Kavanagh, for his part, shared his excitement at expanding his brood in the comments section. “Can’t wait for our second addition to bring Nora back down to earth. Let’s get on this rollercoaster of parenting again 😅,” he wrote.

The Arkansas native exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in November 2018 that she was dating someone new.

“I am dating. I am dating somebody and I think that I would love to talk more about that when the timing is right … I really started telling my followers about love from the beginning, right? That was five years ago when I first went on The Bachelor,” Murphy told Us at the time. “So I’ve done that every step of the way so far and so I can’t wait to keep them in the loop when the timing is right. And yes, I am dating somebody. It’s only been a few months, so it’s in the beginning stages … I would love to share that, more of that, and more of him, when the timing’s right.”

Two months later, the couple took things to the next level and became Instagram official. “Boy meets world 🌎World meets boy,” the reality star gushed alongside a photo of her kissing the drone pilot. “Thought it was about time to let y’all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled!”

After more than a year of dating, the duo took to social media in February 2020 to share that they were engaged.

“2/4/20, a day I’ll never forget,” the travel blogger captioned photos from the proposal. “We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft #ToKavAndToHold.”

Before tying the knot, Murphy announced that the pair were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Nora, was born in February 2021.

“Baby girl Kavanagh is here!” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence. Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest 🙂Can’t wait to update you soon.”

In October 2022, Murphy and Kavanagh tied the knot in Maui, after postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus.

“We did it! 💍,” the LimitLes founder captioned her Instagram Story snap from the ceremony. “You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Prior to her relationship with Kavanaugh, Murphy appeared on Sean Lowe’s season 17 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2013. Nearly five years later, the political consultant returned to the Bachelor franchise starring in 2018’s The Bachelor Winter Games where she got into a relationship with Dean Unglert. The twosome continued dating off of the show until calling it quits in April 2018. Unglert, 32, moved on with Caelyn Miller-Keyes and the couple got engaged in October 2022.