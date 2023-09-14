Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Welcome 1st Baby Together, His 3rd

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen welcomed their first child together, daughter Hazel.

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support,” Schreiber, 55, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 13, alongside two sweet snaps of the little one’s hand and foot.

News broke of Neisen’s pregnancy in April when she was spotted on several occasions showing off her growing baby bump. Two months later, Life & Style reported that the couple secretly wed, celebrating their nuptials at Il Buco restaurant in NYC. Neisen “was really excited” about the momentous occasion and “kept showing off her ring to their friend” who joined them for the festivities, according to the outlet.

Schreiber and Neisen began dating in 2017, one year after the actor’s split from ex Naomi Watts. Schreiber and Watts, 54, were together for more than a decade before Us Weekly confirmed their split in September 2016. The exes share children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.

Following their separation, Watts moved on with Billy Crudup, whom she wed in June. (Crudup, 55, is also the father of son William, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary-Louise Parker.) As Watts and Schreiber have both moved on with their respective partners, both have gushed about their ability to coparent amicably.

“We’re doing things very differently,” Watts told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Schreiber, who publicly congratulated Watts and Crudup on their nuptials earlier this year, previously opened up about how he has been able to remain on good terms with his ex.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” he said during a January 2018 appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

In June 2022, the blended brood got together to celebrate Kai’s middle school graduation.

“Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation,” Watts wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie of the foursome posing with the teen.