Liev Schreiber‘s pregnant partner, Taylor Neisen, showed off her growing belly while prepping for the pair’s first baby together.

Neisen, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 23, to share a mirror selfie with Schreiber, 55, writing, “Mom & dad.” In the sweet snap, Neisen and Schreiber were all smiles while matching in striped swimwear.

News broke of Neisen’s pregnancy earlier this year. Schreiber previously welcomed kids Sasha and Kai with now-ex Naomi Watts in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

Schreiber and Watts, 54, were together for more than a decade before Us Weekly confirmed their split in 2016.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” their joint statement read at the time. “While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Watts later opened up about her and Schreiber’s commitment to coparenting. “There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” she told Vogue Australia in 2017. “He’s [a] fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other. So, that’s pretty much all I’ll say.”

Watts moved on with Billy Crudup after meeting on the set of Gypsy in 2017. The duo exchanged vows in June after more than five years of dating.

Schreiber, who publicly congratulated Watts and Crudup, 55, on their nuptials, previously discussed how he has remained on good terms with his ex.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” he said during a January 2018 appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

He continued: “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

Schreiber and Neisen sparked marriage rumors in July. The twosome have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status but have been spotted on multiple outings in New York City.