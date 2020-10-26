Next steps? Lily Allen opened up about her future family plans one month after marrying David Harbour.

“I think so,” the singer, 35, told The Sunday Times on Sunday, October 25, when asked about having more kids. “Especially now [my daughter] Marnie is getting so big. It’s like, ‘No, my babies!’”

The English star, who shares Ethel, 8 and Marnie, 7, with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper, added that she misses “little terrors running around the house,” but is reluctant to “mess with” her hormones at the moment. “I’m in a really good place,” Allen explained.

The Grammy nominee split from Cooper, 42, in 2018 and went public with her relationship with Harbour, 45, the following year. The couple sparked engagement rumors in November 2019 and wed in September in Las Vegas. Their nuptials were officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“The people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” the actor captioned photos from their ceremony. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Earlier this month, Allen told Womanizer how her “sexual awakening” has helped her relationship with the Stranger Things star. “I wasn’t feeling empowered and I wasn’t able at that point to communicate my wants and needs, and so things broke down [in my last marriage],” the “It’s Not Fair” singer explained. “I definitely don’t want that to happen again. I’m very much in love and happy in this relationship [with David], and communication in all areas is important.”

She and the New York native have “fun” with sex toys, she added, explaining, “It’s not something that we’re necessarily used to and, you know, men might feel emasculated or something if you pull out a sex toy. I think that’s the empowerment thing, and I think if you’re able to talk about it in a way that’s not like, ‘This is a replacement for you and what you’re not able to do,’ as more like, ‘Let’s have as much fun as possible.’”

Harbour previously dated actresses Alison Sudol and Julia Stiles.