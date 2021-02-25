A meaningful moniker! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have known their newborn son’s name, August, for months.

“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name … so it was settled very early on in our book,” the This Is Us star, 36, captioned a Wednesday, February 24, Instagram post. “Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the ‘A’ (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and ‘T’ (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story.”

The actress added that she “can’t wait to pass” the blanket onto her “sweet” baby boy in the future.

In the social media upload, the infant rested beneath an elephant-patterned blanket, as well as the gray “August” from Goldsmith, 35.

Pregnant Hilary Duff gushed over the little one’s “tiny baby hand” in the comments.

Moore announced her son’s arrival on Tuesday, February 23, writing, “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

August’s debut came four days after the New Hampshire native wrote via Instagram that she was “still waiting” for her first child’s arrival. “Seriously the waiting and anticipation is almost too much — I kid,” the singer captioned a Friday, February 19, slideshow. “Anytime you’re ready, sir.”

The Princess Diaries star went on to say during an “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode later that same week that she was “sad” she couldn’t have a home birth.

“My platelets have been dropping throughout pregnancy,” the Emmy nominee explained on Monday, February 22. “It’s something I never thought about until I got, I’d say early to midway through my third trimester. They sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth. Unfortunately, my plans have had to change. The grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually … it was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in.”

Moore ultimately got “the best of both worlds,” laboring at home before going to a hospital to deliver her son with the help of a midwife.