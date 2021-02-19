In the social media upload, the actress showed her baby bump in two maternity styles — an unbuttoned white top and a pleated dress.

Last week, the New Hampshire native wrote on her Instagram Story that she is expecting to go into labor “any day.” She captioned a mirror selfie: “I know he looks high but trust me, his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man.”

The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer announced in September 2020 that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are starting a family. The pregnant star posted a photo of her budding belly at the time and revealed her baby-to-be’s sex.

Prior to conceiving her first child, the Princess Diaries star thought she had endometriosis and was “fully prepared” for a uterine surgery. “We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” Moore told Romper last month. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

Just ahead of the scheduled procedure, the songwriter found out that she is expecting. “Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it,” the mom-to-be told the outlet in January. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”

Moore has made some changes to her birth count after a “weekly platelet check at the hematologist” earlier this month didn’t go as planned. “My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,’” she captioned a baby bump selfie. “Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??”