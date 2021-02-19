Any minute now! Pregnant Mandy Moore is anxiously awaiting her baby boy’s arrival.
“Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance (seriously the waiting and anticipation is almost too much — I kid),” the This Is Us star, 36, captioned a Friday, February 19, Instagram slideshow. “Anytime you’re ready, sir.”
In the social media upload, the actress showed her baby bump in two maternity styles — an unbuttoned white top and a pleated dress.
Last week, the New Hampshire native wrote on her Instagram Story that she is expecting to go into labor “any day.” She captioned a mirror selfie: “I know he looks high but trust me, his head is very low. We are ready to meet you little man.”
The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer announced in September 2020 that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are starting a family. The pregnant star posted a photo of her budding belly at the time and revealed her baby-to-be’s sex.
Prior to conceiving her first child, the Princess Diaries star thought she had endometriosis and was “fully prepared” for a uterine surgery. “We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” Moore told Romper last month. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”
Just ahead of the scheduled procedure, the songwriter found out that she is expecting. “Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it,” the mom-to-be told the outlet in January. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”
Moore has made some changes to her birth count after a “weekly platelet check at the hematologist” earlier this month didn’t go as planned. “My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,’” she captioned a baby bump selfie. “Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??”
She and the Dawes frontman, 35, tied the knot in November 2018 in Los Angeles. While celebrating their second anniversary, Goldsmith wrote via Instagram that the couple are on their way to their “best year yet.”
“Two years ago today was the beginning of the best two years of my life,” the California native gushed in November 2020. “Married my best friend and it’s only continued to get better and better. I love you so much.”Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
