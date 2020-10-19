Loving life with her little one! Melissa Benoist spoke about motherhood for the first time nearly one month after announcing her and Chris Wood‘s son’s birth.

“Oh, man, he’s the best,” the actress, 32, said during a Saturday, October 17, Instagram Live video with Congresswoman Karen Bass. “I am loving being a parent. I love being a mom. He’s such a sweetheart.”

The Colorado native added, “He’s already so big and every day I’m, like, crying because he’s gained half an ounce.”

The Broadway star has purchased a “cute Halloween onesie” for the little one, telling the politician, 67: “We’ll probably watch movies. … It’s a bummer we’re not gonna get any trick-or-treaters [amid the coronavirus pandemic], but it’s for a good reason.”

The new mom announced her newborn’s arrival last month. “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything,” the Glee alum captioned a September Instagram photo of her baby boy holding her finger.

Wood, also 32, added with a post of his own: “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years.”

The social media uploads came six months after the Supergirl costars shared their pregnancy news. “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon,” Benoist captioned their March reveal. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

The couple tied the knot in September 2019 in California. The singer was previously married to Blake Jenner before she and the actor, 28, called it quits in 2016.

In Benoist’s Saturday Instagram Live, she also used her platform to speak about domestic violence. Benoist first revealed in 2019 that she was previously in an abusive relationship, and Jenner confirmed earlier this month that she was referring to their marriage. While the Florida native admitted to “emotionally, mentally and yes, physically” hurting his ex-wife, he accused Benoist of being abusive as well. The Waco star has yet to respond to his claims.

One year after her divorce from Jenner, she started dating Wood. They got engaged in February 2019.