Morgan Stewart is not here for hate. The E! personality clapped back at criticism of her postpartum bikini photo.

“How is me being proud of myself making other people feel horrible?” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, tweeted on Tuesday, March 30. “Focus on your own journey.”

The following day, another Twitter user wrote that the former reality star was giving an “unrealistic view of motherhood,” adding, “The majority of mothers don’t have the time, money to hire someone or have tweaks done or energy to do this.”

Stewart replied on Wednesday, March 31: “To be clear, I didn’t hire anybody or spend $$ to help get me to where I’m at six weeks later. I just went for a walk every morning and was more mindful of what I consumed. I’m not going to withhold my successes just because it may not agree with others.”

The Daily Pop! host gave birth to daughter Row in February and debuted her postpartum progress three weeks later. “We’re about to get in some steps,” the new mom captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie earlier this month, showing herself in a black top and matching leggings.

On Tuesday, Stewart posed in a black bikini while enjoying a spa day. “Six weeks postpartum,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Prior to welcoming her baby girl, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly that she was doing “Pilates and a lot of walking” to stay in shape.

Stewart added in the November 2020 interview that her maternity style was “the same as before,” telling Us, “I’ve definitely invested in a lot more pairs of boots to pair with my leggings though. … [I’ll] probably be a little more conservative. But who knows? Time will tell. I already am pretty buttoned up.”

The following month, she and Jordan McGraw tied the knot. While Stewart initially dated Phil McGraw’s son, 34, more than 10 years ago, they broke up and she married Brendan Fitzpatrick in 2016. After confirming their split in 2019, she reunited with Jordan.

“They’re so happy together,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2020. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship. … It’s more serious now. Jordan is really happy with Morgan.“

“We dated 10 years ago for a year, and then he broke up with me because he was, like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch,” Stewart joked to Extra of the Hundred Handed frontman in March 2020. “And then I went on to obviously have another relationship. [After my divorce], he was persistent, and I was like, ‘Alright.’”