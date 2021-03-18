Blue-eyed beauty! Jordan McGraw posted the first photo of his and Morgan Stewart’s baby girl Row’s face on Wednesday, March 17.

“Those baby blues,” the singer, 34, captioned an Instagram Story photo of his wife, 32, holding the 1-month-old.

Stewart gave birth to their daughter last month. “Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices and 16 pushes later, she decided to join our party!” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum captioned a February 17 social media upload with her infant in her arms. “And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.”

Celebrities gushed about the E! personalities’ new arrival in the comments, including new moms Sophie Turner and Stassi Schroeder. The Game of Thrones alum, 25, commented, “WE LOVE ROW,” while the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, wrote, “Omg omg omg omg omg. Was literally just thinking about you!!!! Such a beautiful photo. And I absolutely adore the name! Oh, my goodness, I wish I could like this 937383 times. Baby Row!”

McGraw posted a picture that same day of himself standing up holding the little one. “Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21,” the Hundred Handed frontman wrote. Both shots shielded the newborn’s face from the camera.

The new mom went on to share pictures of the back of her baby’s head while celebrating “three weeks with Row” earlier this month, as well as the “best month” of her life on Tuesday, March 16.

Stewart announced in August 2020 that she was pregnant with her first child. Four months later, the California native wed McGraw in a private ceremony.

The former reality star was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick from 2016 to 2019. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives,” Stewart wrote via Instagram following their split. “I will always have a tremendous amount of love for Brendan and our relationship. I hope this clears up any confusion going forward.”

Prior to dating Fitzpatrick, 31, the fashion designer had a brief relationship with McGraw. They reunited in 2020, sparking dating speculation in February of that year with a trip to Paris. The songwriter proposed in July 2020.