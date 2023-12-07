Self-proclaimed “connoisseur of marijuana” Nick Viall is planning to make big adjustments to his habits after he welcomes his first baby with fiancée Natalie Joy.

During the Thursday, December 7, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, Viall, 43, opened up to guest Crystal Kung Minkoff about the CBD-infused dinner she had with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. While the former Bachelor “doesn’t judge” different ways to imbibe marijuana, he’s preparing to kick his habits.

“I have a daughter coming, so I’ve been informed that changes will be made,” Viall said. “Which I honestly appreciate.”

He continued: “It’s a disgusting habit. I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life and I’ve always taken pride in that, meanwhile, I’m just like, [smoking a joint].”

Related: Celebrities Who Smoke Pot See which stars are fans of marijuana

Viall and Joy got engaged in January. Seven months later, they announced that they are expecting their first baby. Amid her pregnancy, Joy, 25, has been vocal about getting Viall to stop smoking.

“Listen, our daughter can’t go to preschool and say, ‘My daddy was smoking a blunt at home,’” she said on Thursday’s episode. “Like, no, she can’t do that! I also don’t really want my daughter to smell, like, weed [in our house].”

Aside from kicking his vice, Viall and Joy are counting down the days until their baby’s arrival. They even shared her name with Kung Minkoff, 40, but it was bleeped out for listeners. The RHOBH star gushed that she “loves” their choice and even offered to give them a Snoo bassinet for their daughter. (Kung Minkoff was an early investor in the product.)

Joy’s pregnancy, however, has not been all sunshine and rainbows as she reaches her final trimester.

Related: Sober Confessions Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been candid about their sobriety journeys over the years. Kelly Osbourne, who previously talked about being sober for six years, revealed in April 2021 that she had suffered a relapse and was working on next steps. “Not proud of it. But I am back on track,” she wrote via […]

“I am so tired. How’d you sleep last night, you little bitch?” Joy sarcastically asked Viall at the beginning of the podcast episode. “I know [you slept well] because you snored in my ear all night long while I was awake and our daughter was having a Zumba boxing class in my stomach.”

While Viall empathized with Joy’s pregnancy pain, she lamented that “it definitely wasn’t great” and there’s “nothing dainty and light” about the baby’s movements.

“They’re all aggressive and, like, super f—king strong,” Joy said. “And it’s hard when you don’t know what position they’re in.”

Viall added that their baby is “really kicking these days.” He said, “Like, you can see it. That’s wild. … I was feeling it and she kicks hard. I don’t know if it’s a kick or a punch or a head-butt.”