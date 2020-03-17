Little look-alike! O.T. Genasis gushed over his and Malika Haqq’s newborn son on Monday, March 16.

“Ace,” the rapper, 32, captioned his Instagram upload. “I love you 03.14.20.”

The Dash Dolls alum, 37, commented, “Now you have a twin, You’re welcome.”

Amber Rose agreed, telling the “Cut It” rapper: “Congratulations he’s ur twin!”

When Haqq announced the news on Monday with a picture of the infant’s hand, Kylie Jenner commented, “Ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him,” while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Life is beautiful. Can’t wait to smell him.”

The Famously Single alum announced in September 2019 that she was pregnant, writing via Instagram: “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant. I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

The Los Angeles native showed off her baby bump later that same week in a photo with her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Genasis is the father of Malika’s child. The former couple split in June 2019 after dating on and off for two years.

“She didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” a source told Us exclusively in October. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

Genasis, who already shares a son from a previous relationship, went to “every single doctor’s appointment” with Malika.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love and friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”