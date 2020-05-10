Olivia Jade Giannulli is sending love. The YouTube star, 20, shared a message for mom Lori Loughlin via Instagram, posting two throwback photos of the actress.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job,” she captioned the pics on Sunday, May 10. “You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever.”

She also sent thanks to the actress. “Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me,” she wrote. “I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU.”

The message comes on the heels of the news that the judge refused to dismiss charges against the Full House alum, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The couple, who have pleaded not guilty to all charges, filed a petition in March to drop the charges of money laundering, fraud and bribery, one year after they were arrested.

The designer, 56, and Loughlin were accused of paying bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they are not athletes.

“Olivia is in a very tense state of mind recently. She has good days and bad [days],” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, May 8. “On the bad ones, Olivia is so anxious about her and her parents’ futures and how the trial will go.”

In April, federal prosecutors released photos of Olivia Jade and Bella on rowing machines.

“Olivia and her sister are hoping protectors aren’t going to release any more embarrassing photos or information leading up to the trial,” the insider told Us. “Her life is very uncertain and that’s what leading to her mood swings.”

Additionally, she’s been leaning on boyfriend Jackson Guthy. “He’s so chill and laid-back that she can’t help but be comfortable around him,” the source noted.

Loughlin and Mossimo’s trial is set for October.