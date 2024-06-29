Patrick Mahomes is a regular parent just like Us, patiently trying to wait for his toddler to finish a tantrum.

“From one dad job to the next dad job,” Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, captioned a pair of Saturday, June 29, Instagram Story videos during their vacation.

In the first video, Patrick, 28, proved to be Instagram Dad goals as he snapped a sweet pic of daughter Sterling, 3, in front of a picturesque view of mountains. Moments later, he watched Bronze, 18 months, have a meltdown on the sidewalk.

“Bronze throwing a fit on the ground,” Brittany, also 28, added in her social media caption.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany's Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first […]

Patrick, who sported a matching gray tie-dye hoodie and shorts, casually stood behind Bronze, who could be heard wailing. The NFL star proved he’s an experienced dad, keeping his cool as he took a sip of beer while waiting for Bronze to calm down.

Brittany and Patrick are spending their summer break abroad. After a beachside getaway in Portugal, the family of four has now moved on to higher ground, per their mountain-filled photos.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany have been together since high school before expanding their brood.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Patrick gushed of his wife during a May appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He continued, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Patrick is currently in his NFL offseason and his eighth year with the Chiefs is set to commence in August.

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship […]

Brittany is one of Patrick’s biggest fans, seldom missing a Chiefs game. Last football season also saw Brittany form a friendship with pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Swift, 34, frequently joined Brittany in a private box at Chiefs home and away games throughout the 2023-2024 football season.