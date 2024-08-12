Ashley Tisdale has still got it!

Despite being heavily pregnant with her second child, Tisdale, 39, can still nail the dance moves to her hit 2007 track, “He Said, She Said,” taking to social media on Sunday, August 11 to show them off to fans.

Recreating several of the most famed “He Said, She Said” video’s moves via TikTok, Tisdale, who already shares a daughter, Jupiter, 3, with husband, Christopher French, captioned her efforts, “seeing if I still remember the dance 17 years later.”

Dressed in a comfortable white tracksuit, allowing a hint of her baby bump to peek through as she beamed throughout the post, the High School Musical star nailed a handful of the original moves from the clip, which was released in February 2007.

“He Said, She Said” was Tisdale’s most successful musical release, peaking at position 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. It was the second single off Tisdale’s debut album, “Be Good To Me.”

The impressive clip comes after Tisdale, who married French, 42, in 2014, recently revealed she was “so excited” to be pregnant at the same time as her High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens, 35, confirmed on July 4 that she had given birth to her first child with husband, Cole Tucker.

Tisdale took to Instagram Stories on May 20, to answer fan questions, including one surrounding the timing of her and Hudgens’ pregnancies.

“How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?!” read the question, to which Tisdale replied, “It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

Tisdale announced her second pregnancy via Instagram on March 26. In a carousel of photos, she showed off her growing belly bump while rocking ripped low-waisted jeans and an unbuttoned oxford top. Tisdale placed her hands below her bump and gazed into the distance.

In a further photo, she and French smiled at each other as he wrapped his arm around her while Tisdale sweetly cradled her belly. “We can’t wait to meet you,” the mama captioned the post.

“😬 here we goooo! I love you,” French wrote in the comments section. “We can do this lol.”

In March, Tisdale exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about parenting and her daughter’s interests. “Being a first-time mom, you’re just trying to figure your way and what to do,” she told Us. “For a while I was thinking I have to do everything perfectly, and there is no such thing. It’s OK to not be perfect; it’s OK to not make mistakes; it’s OK to not know everything.”