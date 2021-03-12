Pregnant on Playboy! Christine Quinn bared her baby bump on the magazine’s March cover, published on Friday, March 12.

News broke last month that the Selling Sunset star, 31, is pregnant with her and husband Christian Richard‘s first child. “Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The Texas native debuted her budding belly later that same day during a West Hollywood walk with her dog. She has continued to show her pregnancy progress via Instagram, from yoga sessions to TikTok videos.

“I’m going to be a mommy,” Quinn captioned an Instagram slideshow earlier this month. “My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family!”

The reality star went on to write that she knew motherhood would “change [her] for the better,” explaining, “I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family.”

The Netflix personality recently told Us exclusively that she has been “energized” while expecting her first child. “I’m feeling great,” she gushed on March 4. “I’m doing my best to stick to my routine, but I’ve noticed during pregnancy, I was low on a few things, like, vitamin D and iron. So, I’ve been taking supplements and that’s been really helping me feel great.”

Quinn was “definitely” nauseous in her first trimester, she added at the time. “I wasn’t sure what part of it was pregnancy [and] what part of it was food because I’m really sensitive to food. It was definitely heightened, and my appetite changed a lot, so it wasn’t really fun.”

She and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology grad, 41, secretly tied the knot in December 2019. Eight months later, Quinn told Metro that she hoped to have “two boys.”

The model gushed in August 2020: “I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually, like, quite a tomboy myself. I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys’ stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses.”