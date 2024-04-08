Pregnant Hilary Duff didn’t let her Braxton-Hicks contractions keep her from partying with Mandy Moore for the actress’ birthday.

“I left the house hoping these Braxton hicks would turn into the real thing …” Duff, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 8, alongside a photo with her husband, Matthew Koma, from the night before when they celebrated Moore turning 40 later this week. (Moore’s real birthday is on Wednesday, April 10.)

Braxton Hicks are described as false labor pains that are “the body’s way of preparing for true labor, but they do not indicate that labor has begun,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Duff also shared a video of the birthday girl, revealing Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, performed a song in her honor during the parents’ evening out and captioned the snap, “We love you.” The group also sang “Happy Birthday” to Moore as a cake was brought out into the crowd.

The evening also included a performance of “King Kong Hand” by Mike Viola at the Hotel Café music bar in Los Angeles.

Duff announced in December 2023 that she is pregnant with her and Koma’s third baby, her fourth.

“Surprise Surprise!” she wrote via Instagram, sharing the family’s holiday card with her baby bump on full display. “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, share daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. Duff is also a mom to son Luca, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

As Duff prepares to become a mother of four, she reflected on the craziness that having so many little ones running around the house will bring.

“4 kids is a truly wild choice,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7, before giving her husband, 36, a shout-out. “And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you ♥️.”

Duff added: “Also on a separate note … Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night 😣😵‍💫.”

Koma, meanwhile, did his part to ensure their brood would stop with four kids by undergoing a vasectomy last month.

The musician documented his surgical journey via social media, revealing, “It’s honestly not bad at all.” Koma claimed via his Instagram Story on March 10 that the procedure was “better” than a trip to the “dentist for sure.” He added, “10/10 would recommend.”