Parenting tactics. Katherine Schwarzenegger wants to be “really open and honest” with her and Chris Pratt’s children.

“With kids especially, it’s [important to have the] ability to be able to have an open communication as they’re younger, teaching them about forgiveness, just like my parents did,” the pregnant star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 15, while promoting her “The Gift of Forgiveness” podcast. “[After] teaching them about it at 5 years old, it’s important to be able to have a check in again at 10 because it’s going to be different. Different things will happen, emotions will become involved.”

The Maverick and Me author hopes that her podcast can help listeners “have a similar format with their children,” she explained. “Being really open and honest about the fact that we all struggle with forgiveness, we all have moments where we feel like we can’t get there and we need to hear someone else’s journey and someone else’s experience in order to pull us through and inspire us to really continue on in our forgiveness journey.”

She and Pratt, 41, tied the knot in June 2019 and announced 10 months later that they have a baby on the way. The Los Angeles native is already the stepmother of the actor’s 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told E! News of Schwarzenegger in February. “My soul, my son, [Jack], I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom, she’s — willing — going to be a great mom one day.”

In May, the Parks and Recreation alum described their quarantine situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[The cravings have] been tough,” the Minnesota native told Extra at the time. “Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like them.”

When Pratt found himself “complaining about a little bit of low back and hip pain” at the time, the Rock What You’ve Got author “just looked at [him] sweetly,” he told the outlet at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”

Schwarzenegger’s podcast, “The Gift of Forgiveness,” which she hosts and executive produces, launched on Wednesday in partnership with Headspace Studios and Cadence13.

With reporting by Carly Sloane