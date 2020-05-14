Pregnant Nikki Bella Describes Going to Hospital for Baby’s ‘Heart Scare’

Safe and sound. Pregnant Nikki Bella revealed she and Artem Chigvintsev were previously worried about their unborn baby’s heart.

“[Our doctors] thought they saw something in our baby’s heart,” the reality star, 36, said during a “Total Bellas Podcast” episode on Wednesday, May 13. “We kind of had a heart scare! Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked.”

The E! personality went on to gush, “Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about.”

The California native announced in January that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, are expecting their first child together. (The Total Bellas star’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant with baby No. 2 with her husband, Daniel Bryan.)

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

She and Brie are experiencing the “exact same” pregnancy symptoms, they told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

“[It’s] really bizarre,” Brie told Us during an April episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “We have the exact same symptoms. We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever. [Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Nikki chimed in, “I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel. I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much. … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”

While the mom-to-be was afraid her “hangover feeling … would never go away,” her morning sickness has “gotten better,” she shared with Us, adding, “I still get days. I can always tell when my baby has a big growth spurt because I just am dead, like, out of it. It’s crazy.”

She and Chigvintsev went public with their relationship in January 2019 and got engaged just ahead of their first anniversary.