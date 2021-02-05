Something to celebrate! Pregnant Scheana Shay shared the results of her glucose test on Thursday, February 4.

“Guess what? I got good news from my doctor today,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, said on her Instagram Story. “They said that my three-hour glucose test came back normal so that means I do not have gestational diabetes. However, I am still going to stick with the low-carb, low-sugar diet for the rest of my pregnancy because it’s not like it’s gonna hurt me to be extra healthy.”

The Bravo personality added that she had “already put on quite a bit of pounds,” adding, “I just want to stay as healthy as possible for baby girl.”

Last month, the California native cried over “really high” glucose levels in an emotional video.

“I have to do the three-hour glucose test,” the reality star said on her Instagram Story in January. “Hoping I pass that one. Obviously, I’m upset because I feel like I eat right, I work out, I do everything right. … Apparently, two out of three of my cousins who have had babies both had gestational diabetes. I guess it’s something that can be genetic. Hoping for the best.”

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host’s footage came four months after her and boyfriend Brock Davies’ pregnancy reveal. “We’re expecting our rainbow baby,” Shay wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “It’s happening April 2021.”

The Aussie, 30, added with a post of his own: “If I know what love is, it’s because of you.”

The couple previously suffered a “devastating” miscarriage in June 2020. One month prior, the “One More Time” singer spoke to Maria Menounos about wanting “at least two” children with the personal trainer. (Davies is already the father of two kids from a previous relationship.)

“If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family,” Shay told the Better Together With Maria Menounos host, 42, in May 2020. “If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

As far as getting married to the athlete, the pair are “not in a rush.” The Azusa Pacific University grad, who previously wed Michel Shay in July 2014, said, “We’re talking about the future. There are so many other things you can do to show your love for someone. … We’ll eventually do it.”