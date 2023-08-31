Stassi Schroeder is adjusting to the idea of change ahead of her second child’s arrival.

“I am worried that [having my second baby] is going to totally disrupt the things that I love about my life right now,” Schroeder shared on the “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday, August 30. “I love my life right now and I love our little family. I love how we handle Hartford and how we do things together.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum recalled how advice from fellow parents caused her to become concerned, adding, “Everything I hear about having a second baby is that you don’t really get to spend time with your partner anymore because you are just separated. Each person is taking care of each kid and I am mainly worried about what that will do and how a second child will disrupt our flow.”

Schroeder announced earlier this year that she and husband Beau Clark were expanding their family again. The couple, who have been legally married since 2020, became parents when they welcomed daughter Hartford in January 2021.

“Secrets stress me out,” she wrote via Instagram in March before later confirming that she is expecting a boy. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

That same month, Schroeder opened up about her mixed thoughts on having more kids.

“It is my fantasy to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them. When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

Schroeder gushed about how her perspective on life changed after parenthood. “I don’t know if just becoming a mom makes you way more selfless or something like that. Or if just I’m that excited to have another baby,” she noted. “I know how lucky I am to get pregnant and have another baby.”

During Wednesday’s podcast appearance, Schroeder hinted at the name she chose for her baby boy, adding, “So many people are dangerously close [when they guess] because I [previously] said I was inspired by a street in New York and that street was actually my first choice of baby names. So the name that everyone is guessing was my first choice before I came up with this other one. But this other one — which is similar to the street name — has an Italian tie to it. It makes it very special.”

Hours later, the former reality star documented her final date night before becoming a family of four.

“We are heading to our last date night before the baby comes. We are celebrating the baby but you know what this really is?” she said in a video via Instagram Stories while Clark, 43, laughed next to her in the car. “It is the last dinner I am going to have to go to sober.”