The final stretch! Tori Roloff is nearing the end of her pregnancy — and she’s ready for it.

“I’m at that point in pregnancy where my maternity clothes don’t even fit anymore,” the Little People, Big World alum, 30, wrote on her Tuesday, March 29, Instagram Story. “I just feel giant. I’ll see some other girl online post about how big she is and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re the same size,’ and then feel less huge. And then I’ll read the rest of her caption only to find out she’s pregnant with twins.”

The reality star, who is already the mother of son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, concluded by asking, “Am I done yet? Haha.”

The TLC personality announced in November 2021 that she and husband Zach Roloff have a rainbow baby on the way after previously suffering a miscarriage earlier that same year.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

While sharing her baby bump progress, Tori has been vocal about her changing body ahead of her third child’s arrival.

“Reminder: Growing a human is hard,” she captioned a January Instagram Story selfie. “Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy. … I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes. But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

Tori joked at the time that Lilah “always looks so cute,” writing, “That’s what counts, isn’t it?”

The following month, the photographer told her Instagram followers that her body positivity has been “better this go around” due to her prior pregnancy loss.

“I still struggle some days with how I look,” she explained in February. “But then I see photos … that make me feel like a complete goddess.”

Later that same month, the Oregon wrote that she looked “visibly different” after a “huge growth day,” adding, “My body changes so much during pregnancy and this one has been so much easier than my others by the grace of God. Today I woke up ready to roll again and keep going! I’m thankful for hard days being few and far between. I’m thankful for being able to carry this sweet babe. And I’m thankful I’m almost done! Kind of.”

