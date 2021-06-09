A brief break! Prince Harry paused his paternity leave to make an Instagram announcement on Wednesday, June 9.

“It’s time to spread the news,” the former military pilot, 36, said in a video posted to the Invictus Games’ Instagram account. “Something big is coming to Germany.”

The England native founded the sporting event in 2014, and his and Meghan Markle’s first project under their Netflix deal involves the Invictus Games.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” the Duke of Sussex explained in an April statement. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Harry’s reveal came two months after he and Meghan, 39, announced that their second child was on the way. The Suits alum previously gave birth to son Archie, now 2, in May 2019.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on Friday, June 4. The couple waited two days to share their baby news, including the familial inspiration behind her name.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the proud parents wrote on their Archewell website on Sunday, June 6. The bottom of the post read, “While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site.”

Harry and the former actress asked Queen Elizabeth II for her approval before choosing their baby girl’s name, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“They had a shortlist with a few other options, but this was always their favorite,” the insider explained. “It was important for them that the queen signed off though and that didn’t happen until right before the birth. They both agreed it would only be right if Her Majesty gave her approval, especially with something so personal. … He and Meghan both love Lili.”

As for Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana “would be thrilled” by the touching tribute, her former voice coach, Stewart Pearce, exclusively told Us on Monday, June 7. “As Diana was the personification of love and the exemplar of unconditional love, she would have been so excited by the babe and her beautiful names.”