



When the royal couple attended the WellChild Awards on Tuesday, October 15, they spoke with 10-year-old winner Emmie Narayn-Nicholas and her mom, Eve. “They were very lovely,” Eve told Hello! magazine. “When she sat down I said, ‘Oh, you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby.’ [Harry] looked at her and went, ‘See, I told you!’ in a way that we would.”

She added, “It did feel like they were very down-to-earth.”

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, welcomed their son in May. In August, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Suits alum has better things to do than worry about her post-baby body.

“[She] wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful,” the royal insider explained. “It’s not easy to lose the weight, but she’s happy to be a realistic example to new mothers.”

That being said, Meghan eats a plant-based diet with cheat days and does “daily yoga and meditation in her equipped yoga studio at Frogmore.” The insider added, “What she loves most about the practice is that it helps her switch off and wind down. She’s even taught Harry a few moves!”

The couple, who wed in May 2018, debuted their son two days after his birth. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the former actress told members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream so it’s been a really special couple of days.”

She and the former military pilot brought their baby boy to South Africa last month for their first official tour as a family. The little one giggled while meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, for his first royal engagement. “I think he knows exactly what’s going on,” Meghan said. “He likes to flirt.”

