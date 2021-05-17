What feud? Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were all smiles in a new photo five months after calling their relationship “nonexistent.”

“Baby mamas!” Randall Emmett captioned the Sunday, May 16, Instagram upload, referencing his and Kent’s 2-month-old daughter, Ocean, and Shay’s 3-week-old daughter, Summer. “@scheana congrats on your beautiful daughter!”

The “One More Time” singer, 36, commented, “Awwww I love this!”

Earlier this month, Kent, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Shay had been having “mommy-oriented” conversations since welcoming their little ones. “I check in on her, she checks in on me,” the Give Them Lala author said of her Vanderpump Rules costar. “I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

The Bravo personalities are in a group chat called Mom’s Squad, which also includes Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright, the Kentucky native, 32, exclusively told Us earlier this month.

“We all talk every day,” Cartwright, who shares son Cruz, 1 month, with Jax Taylor, said. “We all just bounce things off each other. … It’s perfect. Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

Kent and Shay’s feud began in September 2020 when the California native accused the Give Them Lala Beauty creator of not supporting her following her miscarriage three months prior.

“I’m not tripping too hard,” Kent subsequently said in a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode at the time. “She would rather focus on me ‘not being there for her’ than the fact that her man, [Brock Davies], said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day. Weird how that was just glazed over.”

The Utah native told Zach Peter in an October 2020 podcast episode that she had been “forcing a friendship with” Shay over the years.

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” Kent explained at the time. “And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”