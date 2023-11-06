Kara Keough and husband Kyle Bosworth have welcomed their fourth child, daughter Stetson, three years after the loss of their son McCoy.

“‘It’s a girl!’ Decker announced to an excited room on 11.1.23 at 5:43pm. Baby sister arrived three weeks early like her big brother Vaughn, weighing in at 8lbs 5oz and rocking a full head of dark hair,” Keough, 34, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 4, sharing a slideshow of photos from her delivery. One pic showed the couple’s 7-year-old daughter, Decker, cradling her newborn sister in her arms. Son Vaughn, 2, rocked a “Big Bro” shirt elsewhere in the carousel.

Keough continued: “The first thing I saw was McCoy’s sweet chunky cheeks as we met our newest heaven-sent squish. She came screaming into our hearts and hasn’t stopped squawking since – earning @kyleboz’s best nickname yet: ‘Squeaks.’ … The cherry on top was holding hands with Decker the Doula/Birth Photographer-In-Training as I brought her longest held wish earth-side: a baby sister.”

Keough — whose mother is The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough — noted that “so many people prayed fiercely” to ensure that the pair’s newest addition arrived safely. “We are seeping with gratitude that we got exactly what we prayed for: to bring our baby home,” she wrote. “If you need me, I’ll be thanking God and pinching myself savoring the magic of Stetson Lou Bosworth.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, announced Kara’s pregnancy in July. Her Instagram reveal included a heartfelt tribute to McCoy, who died six days after his April 2020 birth due to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

“After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped. Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them. Like a monster under the bed, they felt less scary in the daylight,” she wrote, adding that she “swept exactly none of the muck under any damn rugs” while processing the loss. “F–k a rug; I wanted to feel it all. And then, when I found out I was pregnant with Vaughn, I quietly unfurled all the rugs.”

Kara and Bosworth welcomed Vaughn in March 2021, but the journey was not a “joyous” one. “It was a painstaking and brutal admission: ‘I’m at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.’ … I wanted to keep our joy private,” she wrote.

Kara told her followers that she took a page from Decker’s book as she announced baby No. 4 was on the way. “The joy spills out of her … For me, there’s just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb. But I can’t deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too,” she wrote, noting that she felt “proud and scared as hell” to share her pregnancy news.

As she and her husband grieved McCoy’s death, they gave fans a glimpse into how they were learning to move forward. Earlier this year, Kara marked the three-year anniversary of losing her baby boy.

“It was the hardest day of our lives. I hate the 12th of April. Hate it, hate it, hate it. Hate that babies can die. Hate it all,” she captioned an Instagram video. “But I’ll take April 12th if it means I’ll always have April 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th, 7th, and 6th – those days that we had with you. And the 9 months before that. I’ll never take back the pain of losing you since it’s intertwined with the bliss of loving you. Thank you, God, for every minute of McCoy.”

Kara’s brother, Shane Keough, also welcomed a child recently, paying homage to McCoy with the newborn’s moniker. “It’s crazy to think that so much tragedy had to happen for this amazing opportunity to grow into this perfect 6 lbs. 5 oz. Angel. … Welcome to the world, McKay Lourdes Keough. A week down and a lifetime still to come with you, baby girl,” Shane wrote via Instagram on October 15.