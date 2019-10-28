



Controversial costumes. Roger Mathews came under fire for giving his and Jenni ‘“JWoww” Farley’s kids cigarettes for their Grease looks.

“Never was there a better Danny Zuko and Sandra D,” the Maine native, 44, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, October 26. “Grease came to New Hope Railroad. Please comment on the fake cigarettes so I can block you. Please. They nailed the role and if you don’t get it you most certainly would never get us. #Peace.”

In the slideshow of festive photos, Greyson, 3, and Meilani, 5, rocked black sunglasses and leather jackets with cigarettes between their lips. “Tell me about it, stud,” the eldest said before pretending to take a drag.

The upload was flooded with comments about the fake Halloween accessories. “Much respect my friend but you could have done this without the cigarettes bro. As a smoker I don’t it was a good idea,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Come on, ur a f–king dad, aren’t u supposed to keep them away from cancer?”

This isn’t the first time that Greyson and Meilani have dressed up this year. “Got an invite to the kids old school for some trick or treating,” the truck driver captioned a photo of his children posing in a parking lot on October 18. “Didn’t want to put their new costumes on so that they’re fresh for actual trick or treating night. We did some last-minute improvising.”

The following day, Mathews carved pumpkins with his kids.

He and Farley, 33, wed in October 2015 and split three years later. They finalized their divorce in August. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has since been dating Zack Clayton Carpinello. Farley broke up with the wrestler, 24, after he was seen flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on an episode of the MTV show earlier this month, but they are back together.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” Mathews told Us exclusively of the pair. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”