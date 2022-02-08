Officially a family of four! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham’s second child was born on February 2.

“Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22,” she captioned a photo of her daughter’s crib on Tuesday, February 8, via Instagram.

The model, 34, kept her bump mostly under wraps while carrying baby No. 2. “Taaa daahhh !!” the United Kingdom native captioned an August Instagram slideshow announcing her pregnancy, waiting until the 10th slide to debut her budding belly. “Round two.”

Huntington-Whiteley received sweet shows of support from multiple model moms in the comments at the time, from Elsa Hosk to Karolina Kurkova.

“Congrats!” Hosk, 32, wrote, while Kurkova, 37, gushed, “Soo happy for you.”

The actress became a mom in June 2017 when she and Statham, 54, welcomed son Jack, now 4. “Our little man arrived,” the new mom told her Instagram followers at the time. “Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”

The pair have kept their little one off of social media for the most part, but the Mad Max: Fury Road star shared a rare photo of him while celebrating Father’s Day in June. “How to describe a love like this?!” she wrote alongside a black-and-white shot. “Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham. We love you.”

While she keeps her baby boy out of the spotlight, Huntington-Whiteley has not shied away from opening up about her post-baby body.

“I’m starting to see fine lines and perhaps things don’t sit where they did pre-baby, but I’m OK with it, I can make it work,” the Rose Inc. creator told Elle UK in March. “As someone who’s built a lot, if not all of their business on looking a certain way … certainly, I know myself and, as I get older, I will be pushing back on any kind of idea that I should be or look a certain way.”

The Transformers star gained 55 pounds during her first pregnancy, she told Ashley Graham two years prior.

“I would look in the mirror and I was like, ‘I have 35 to 40 pounds to lose,’” Huntington-Whiteley told the A New Model author, 33, in a “Pretty Big Deal” podcast episode. “I go to the gym, go to the gym, go to the gym, it’s not falling off, it’s not coming off. It was very humbling for me because [I’ve] had a certain body type for most of my life. … Working out in the gym and looking back at myself and feeling like s—t, I was like, ‘Now I understand how hard it is for some people to get to the gym.’”

