Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are thinking about expanding their family — and he already got some great news about his sperm count.

“I froze my eggs. We’re deciding right now,” Scheana, 39, revealed on the Friday, September 13, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “My husband just got his sperm evaluated.”

Scheana said Brock’s doctor had great news for them, adding, “He said he’s never seen sperm so good. [Even though Brock] didn’t listen to doctor’s orders. He did the cold plunge the night before and he went in the sauna. He did everything the doctor said don’t do.”

Even though Scheana couldn’t remember the exact number, she quoted the doctor saying Brock’s sperm count was at 191 million. (According to Mayo Clinic, the average count is 15 million to greater than 200 million sperm per milliliter of semen.)

Scheana also explained what prompted the check-up after previously saying she wasn’t sure they would have more kids.

“If they said like, ‘Oh, I don’t know [about his sperm count]’ then we’re like, ‘OK, we’re good at one and done.’ But we’re having a surrogate talk,” she noted. “We will see. But I also struggle with ‘What if all of the eggs fertilize. What if I have six embryos and we only want one more kid?’”

Scheana became a mom when she welcomed daughter Summer with Brock in April 2021. After a difficult delivery, Scheana exclusively told Us Weekly that she didn’t know whether she wanted to carry another child.

“I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” she shared in September 2021. “We’re not gonna even think about it until after Summer’s 1st birthday.”

Brock has also spoken about how he and Scheana weren’t putting pressure on themselves to give Summer more siblings. (Brock also shares daughter Winter and son Eli with his ex-wife.)

“We’re gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” he told Us in June 2023. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”

Brock added: “Me and Scheana smile every time because [Summer is] literally lightning in a bottle. She’s pure love. We have tireless nights and now being, like, a full-time parent, I take my hat off to those full-time moms or dads that stay at home. It’s effort, but it’s well received and it’s amazing to see her learn.”

Earlier this year, Brock offered an update on where he stands with his eldest children after not meeting with them while in his native Australia.

“It is a very difficult situation. Based on my actions and my past and what my actions have caused for these kids — especially when they were younger — there was obviously trauma there that needed to be mended,” he shared on a January episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around.”

Brock revealed on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules that a domestic dispute with his ex led to a tumultuous coparenting relationship. He has since gotten caught up on his child support payments but hasn’t made progress when it comes to spending time with his older kids.

“It is tough. My actions put me here and now I just need to keep being aware that I need to take my time with this and keep turning up [for my kids],” he continued in January before getting emotional. “I wish I could tell everyone we met up but it is going to take time. They are going from preschool to high school so there is a bunch of things changing in their life and I don’t want to be another one in there. They have a loving dad, a loving half sister and a beautiful home. Right now, that is not their priority and I understand that.”