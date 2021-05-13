And … action! Scheana Shay had her April birth filmed, sharing the emotional footage on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 12.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s partner, Brock Davies, and her sister, Cortney Van Olphen, had a camera trained on the reality star, 36, while she had contractions, pushed and ultimately delivered her baby girl, Summer, now 2 weeks.

When a nurse placed the infant on the “One More Time” singer’s chest, Shay immediately started crying right alongside the little one. “Hi, baby,” the Bravo personality said. “Oh, my God. You’re here. Hi, baby. It’s OK. We did it, Summer. We did it.”

After Davies’ “time to shine” when he cut the umbilical cord, the Aussie, 30, hugged Shay. “I love you,” she said, while he gazed down at their newborn. (The former rugby player is also the father of two children from a previous relationship.)

The California native announced her daughter’s arrival on April 27. “My heart is SO FULL,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!”

Shay went on to describe her delivery complications, explaining, “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

The new mom went home three days later. Ariana Madix, who FaceTimed Shay in the middle of her contractions, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that her friend is “getting better” after her diagnosis.

“That was very scary,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author, 35, said. “When her mom, [Erika Van Olphen], first told me about that complication after she gave birth, I was very nervous. I started reading all about it online, as much as I could. … [It’s a relief] just to know that she’s home safe. She’s so good. I mean, I think Scheana was born to be a mom, and I’m so excited for her.”