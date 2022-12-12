Kids and the city. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick turned date night into a family affair at the world premiere of Some Like It Hot.

The Family Stone star, 57, and Producers actor, 60, took their three children — son James, 20, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 13 — to the Broadway show on Sunday, December 11.

For the occasion, Parker rocked a stylish navy blue sparkly dress with a long white overcoat, accessorizing the ensemble with white heels and layered pearl necklaces. The couple’s daughters channeled their mother’s famous style by donning brocade floral coats. Marion paired the chic outer layer with a stunning maroon velvet dress, while Tabitha wore a brown silk gown and white open-toed mules.

Broderick and son James, for their part, kept it classic for the big night out. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star chose a blue plaid suit with a black turtleneck and the 20-year-old rocked a simple navy suit with a red plaid tie, keeping in tone for the holiday season.

Parker and Broderick — who tied the knot in 1997 — have often made an effort to keep their children’s lives private. In April 2018, the twosome exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the typical hobbies their kids get involved with while out of the spotlight.

“My son is in high school and has a wonderful group of friends,” the New Year’s Eve star gushed at the time. “He plays soccer and piano. And the girls are happy and enjoying life and learning. They’re really well.”

Broderick added, “Our kids are so smart you don’t need to do anything to help with homework. They’re like little computers.”

The following year, Parker exclusively revealed to Us how she and the Daybreak alum keep their marriage “strong” while raising children together.

“We don’t talk about it,” the Failure to Launch actress said, explaining that they have a “nice and private” relationship that has “grown“ over the years. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships,” she shared.

While the duo have worked hard to maintain a low-key life, they have started to bring their kids to more public outings as they get older.

In March, all three kids attended the premiere of the pair’s play, Plaza Suite, and the twins walked the red carpet with their mom for Hocus Pocus 2 earlier this fall. In 2021, James served as Parker’s date for the …And Just Like That premiere in NYC.

In October, the Ohio native even took to social media to share a touching tribute on her only son’s 20th birthday.

“‘It was 20 years ago today.’ The plates shifted,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a series of rare throwback snaps. “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives.”