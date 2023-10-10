Bre Tiesi is getting candid about experiencing postpartum depression after welcoming her firstborn in July 2022.

“I had no control over my mental state, over my emotions, over my anything,” the Selling Sunset star — who shares son Legendary Love, 1, with Nick Cannon — said on the Tuesday, October 10, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “That was just intense.”

Tiesi, 32, continued: “You can’t stop yourself, and I think that was what makes it so scary. ‘Cause you’re like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Like, nothing’s wrong. Like, I have this beautiful baby. And why am I crying? And like, I don’t cry. Like, what the hell’s wrong with me?’ Like, you just can’t get it together.”

While Legendary is Tiesi’s only child, Cannon, 43, is a father of 12. The Masked Singer host is also father to Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 1, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and 11-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole and 10-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Scott and Cannon’s son Zen died of a brain tumor in December 2021. He was 5 months old.

Tiesi, for her part, didn’t feel prepared when she became a mom. “Everybody kinda lies to you about motherhood,” she said on her podcast appearance Tuesday. “They don’t really tell you how hard it is and everything that comes with it and all of that. And I think that I thought I’d snap back immediately, mentally, physically, in all ways.”

The Netflix star revealed she was only six weeks postpartum while filming season 6 of Selling Sunset, during which she made her onscreen debut. “I basically should’ve still been wearing a diaper and at home,” she recalled.

“And then the pressures of, like, being on TV and being like, ‘What if I say something that f–king gets me canceled or ruins me or they edit it [poorly]?’”

Ultimately, Tiesi said she has “no idea” how she was able to juggle it all and thinks she “literally blocked it all out” — to the point where she doesn’t even “remember … the first couple months of filming.”

While Cannon and Tiesi have faced criticism over their non-traditional romance and family — with Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani even calling their relationship “rather off-putting” — Tiesi stands by her “best friend,” Cannon.

“No matter what people say about him, he’s a good person and he’s a good man and he steps up,” she said about the actor. “And that’s what’s important for my child.”

While Cannon is a dad of many, Tieisi revealed she doesn’t plan on expanding her brood anytime soon —“not for at least a couple years.”

“I feel like where I’m at right now in my career is already so hard, and I have so much guilt about leaving him at all,” she shared on the podcast. “And these long film days and then actual work, and then balancing anything else outside of that, I just feel like it wouldn’t be fair.”