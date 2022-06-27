Lilly Ghalichi has welcomed another little one! The Shahs of Sunset alum gave birth to baby No. 2 on Friday, June 24.

The reality star, 39, announced the happy news via Instagram on Monday, June 27. “Kashton Mir 💙 born 6/24/22,” she wrote alongside several photos of herself holding the newborn. “Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your big sister adores you, and the World is ready to welcome you ‘Kash-Mir’!”

Ghalichi debuted her baby bump in a January Instagram post, telling her followers that she had been “busy creating life.” The Texas native went on to write on her Instagram Story about keeping her pregnancy a “surprise” and apologized for being “MIA” on the social media platform.

“It’s been a hard few months this pregnancy,” Ghalichi concluded at the time. “Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.”

The former Bravo personality and Mir wed in May 2017 in California, announcing two years later that they were starting a family.

“I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business, to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love — and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood,” the then-expectant star captioned her March 2018 Instagram reveal. “Pregnancy is the most profound experience and has shown me the true strength of women.”

In September 2018, Ghalichi and Mir’s first child arrived, a baby girl named Alara, now 3. “Our hearts are so full,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for choosing us to be your parents.”

As far as having more children, Ghalichi exclusively told Us Weekly the following year that she was “1,000 percent” open to the idea.

“Becoming a mother has been the most life-changing experience in my life for the better!” the model said in October 2019, adding that she would “start the process” of having a second child in 2020. “I’ve never experienced anything harder or more difficult, but at the same time, never something as rewarding as seeing your baby, your flesh and blood.”

The Loyola Law School grad noted that she was open to using a surrogate to expand her family since her first pregnancy was a “very difficult” one.

“One thing I do know for sure is I will have at least one more baby in life,” Ghalichi explained to Us. “It would be an injustice, as delicious as Alara is, to not have at least one more.”

The Lilly Lashes creator was even open to conceiving without a partner as she and Mir were broken up at the time. The pair had briefly split in 2019 but reconciled later that same year. They briefly broke up again in August 2020.

