Stassi Schroeder Would Have More Kids If She Had the Money

Mom of two Stassi Schroeder would be open to having more kids under one condition: if she had more money.

“Having it all in terms of what my family looks like, I’d love to have more kids if I was just insanely wealthy and had the most amount of help ever,” Schroeder, 36, said on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of the “Disrespectfully” podcast.

The Vanderpump Rules alum noted that she looks at Chrissy Teigen’s life with husband John Legend and their four kids. (Teigen and Legend, who wed in 2013, share daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 20 months, and sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 15 months.)

“I’m like, ‘Damn you have four kids. How the f— are you doing that?’” she said. “There’s probably a nanny for each kid. I can’t afford that.”

In Schroeder’s perfect world, she would have “a really big family” where she had “enough money.” (Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, share daughter Hartford, 3, and son Messer, 12 months.)

“I think of single parents every day, multiple times a day, because I do have help,” Schroeder said. “Hartford’s in school and I have a husband that does half the things I do. So I’m supported, but I still get overwhelmed all day long. I literally think, ‘There are people that are just doing this alone. Alone, alone.’”

Schroeder previously got candid with Us Weekly about her expanding family — and her desire to have more kids.

“It is my fantasy to have a s— ton of children, a lot of them,” Schroeder told Us in March 2023, ahead of Messer’s arrival. “But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on — they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

When asked about baby No. 3, Schroeder replied, “When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible. I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

Before Schroeder became a mom, she got candid about her desire to have kids with Clark, whom she wed in 2020. (The pair also had a second wedding ceremony in Italy less than two years later.)

“I’m ready to have a baby,” she exclusively told Us in June 2019. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”