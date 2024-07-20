Lindsay Hubbard is going to be a girl mom!

“This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!! My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe,” Hubbard, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 20. “We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in.”

She added, “It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰 We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl!”

The Summer House star also uploaded video footage from the moment, in which she walked into their hotel room to find an array of pink balloons and matching flower bouquets filling the space.

“No! What? We’re having a girl?” Hubbard exclaimed. “Oh my God, babe!”

Hubbard announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.”

According to the reality star, she and her boyfriend — presumed to be Dr. Turner Kufe, a physician who works in biotech investing — are expecting their first baby together during the 2024 holiday season.

Hubbard has been dating her boyfriend since January when he reached out following a failed connection in 2020.

“Some of my friends call it, like, a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right, and then they come back around,” she quipped on the “Bitch Bible” podcast in May. “He broke things off with me, but he did it in such a respectful way. I went back and was like, ‘Let me see what this guy said.’ It was the nicest text ever, ‘cause most guys will just ghost you or fade away or disappear or whatever.”

At the time, the doctor was not looking for a serious relationship. By late 2023, he got in touch with Hubbard following her split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

Hubbard has since asserted that her new man is The One.

“We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him,” Hubbard told People earlier this month. “He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me.”