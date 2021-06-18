There he is! Cheyenne Floyd debuted her baby boy, Ace, via Instagram on Thursday, June 17.

“God’s greatest blessings,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, captioned Instagram photos of her 3-week-old son sleeping alongside his 4-year-old sister, Ryder.

Fellow MTV personality Briana DeJesus called the siblings “perfect,” while Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Anderson, wrote, “Congratulations on your new bundle of joy! He is absolutely perfect.”

Floyd went on to show Ace on her Instagram Story, writing, “Not to toot my horn or anything, but in case you didn’t know, I make some cute ass kids. I make some fine ass babies, OK? OK!”

Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, welcomed their infant last month. “Life is complete, all praises to the most high,” the Challenge alum wrote alongside a blue baby announcement in May. It read, “05.27.2021. 7 lbs 2 pz. 11:25 p.m. Welcome to the world Ace Terrel Davis.”

While the Los Angeles native also shared Polaroids taken at the hospital at the time, she did not show the newborn’s face in the photos.

The reality star first became a mom in April 2017 when she welcomed Ryder. The new mom didn’t initially tell her former costar Cory Wharton that he is the father of the little one, but she and the Michigan native, 30, now coparent the toddler. (The Real World alum is also the father of Mila, 13 months, with Taylor Selfridge.)

“It was overwhelming [coparenting at first],” Floyd exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Present day, we have mastered how we coparent with each other and how to live separate lives but still have a life for Ryder together.”

Davis and Wharton both “understand their place” in the family dynamic, she added at the time. “Zach acknowledges that we choose to do things as a family for Ryder. Cory and Zach have their own relationship and have had their chats and everyone’s still alive. So I guess it’s good. … If there’s an issue, we talk about it and move on. So things from the past? Really not a problem.”

Floyd announced her pregnancy in December 2020, and Davis proposed at her baby shower four months later. He gave Ryder a ring as well.

“Speechless,” the bride-to-be captioned April Instagram photos from her engagement. “We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet, but this is a moment I will cherish forever.”