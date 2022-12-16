Family night! Tobey Maguire celebrated the premiere of his movie Babylon with daughter Ruby by his side.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 47, stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming flick on Thursday, December 15, alongside his teenage daughter.

Maguire wore a sleek black Paul Smith tuxedo, while the 16-year-old — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer — wore a coordinating velvet minidress and long, burgundy coat with a fur trim.

The California native and the jewelry designer, 45, tied the knot in 2007 before welcoming Ruby and son Otis, now 13, in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

“I moved around so much and I’ve continued that in my career. I’m an actor — we go away for a few months and set up our world. And I want my kids to stay in school and make their friends and do all that,” Maguire told The Guardian in May 2013 of fatherhood. “But I also appreciate traveling and having different experiences. And though I don’t mind the idea of making some sacrifices, I also want to go pursue my career at the same time. I try not to make decisions based on conditioning.”

The Spider-Man star and Meyer announced their separation in October 2016.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the former couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Meyer — who filed for divorce in November 2020 — and the Great Gatsby star have since remained amicable coparents.

“Remember that you love your kids equally more than anything in the world and that you want the best for them,” the jeweler exclusively told Us in November 2018. “And if they see parents that don’t get along or fight, then they’re going to be unhappy, and nobody wants unhappy children. … Anywhere with [Ruby and Otis] makes me happy. Give me a good Saturday night on the couch with them and a movie, and I’m thrilled.”

While Meyer and Maguire have worked to make their coparenting arrangement look seamless, it took a while to get there.

“It was a choice, and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back,” the designer said during an appearance on the “World’s First Podcast” in June. “But let me tell you something, the work is a motherf–ker. Now we talk about our significant others [like], ‘Hey, you got the kids? I’m going for a weekend away.’ [or] … ‘Hey, I’m having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.’”