Progress report! Tori Roloff posted a video of her 4-year-old son, Jackson, taking steps with a walker after his surgery.

“This kid is absolutely killing it,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, captioned a Thursday, December 2, Instagram Story video. “I am so proud.”

The TLC personality added that the surgery would help straighten the little one’s legs “over time,” explaining, “It was the less invasive surgery (thank goodness) and easier all around on baby J. So we won’t see a difference for a while, but he is so resilient and is taking it all like a champ.”

The reality star posted a sleeping shot of her son on Tuesday, November 30, and told her followers that his procedure was to “correct the bowing in his legs.”

The Oregon native, who also shares daughter Lilah, 2, with husband Zach Roloff and is pregnant with baby No. 3, wrote, “This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry. Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had. Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

The photographer and Zach, 31, took their children to see Christmas lights on Thursday, dressing up Jackson and Lilah in matching pajamas.

“Such a fun tradition,” Tori captioned her Instagram Stories. “Lila was so into it. I’m so bummed, Insta didn’t save my video of Jackson Mackson. He loved it too though!”

Tori and Zach got married in July 2015 in Oregon, and they welcomed Jackson and Lilah in May 2017 and November 2019, respectively. The couple moved to Washington in October and announced the following month that baby No. 3 is on the way.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram in November. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

In a post of his own, her husband wrote, “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”