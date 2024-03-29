Your account
Travis Kelce Adorably Holds Chandler Parsons’ Son After Golf Outing, Signs Infant’s Cranial Helmet

By
Travis Kelce and Chandler Parsons.Getty Images (2)

Travis Kelce is one of the top NFL tight ends in the league — and he also takes the prize for best uncle.

“Uncle Trav’s in town,” Haylee Parsons, who is the wife of former basketball player Chandler Parsons, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 28. “The football PJs were appropriate.”

In the pic, Kelce, 34, beamed as he held Chandler and Haylee’s 5-month-old son, Chrome. (Chandler, 35, and Haylee also share daughter Rocket, 2.)

Kelce wore a gray striped polo, which matched the outfit that he wore to go golfing with Chandler earlier on Thursday.

During the golf game, Chandler had attempted to rattle Kelce’s focus by blasting Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” Kelce, who has been dating the 34-year-old pop star since summer 2023, didn’t let any distractions faze him or break his concentration. After hitting an impressive putt, Kelce pretended to play air guitar in celebration.

After the game, they reunited with Chandler’s family. During the hangout session, Kelce added his autograph to Chrome’s cranial helmet. (Helmet therapy is often used to correct the shape of a baby’s skull and help soft places grow, harden and fuse together.)

Courtesy of Haylee Parsons/Instagram (2)

“Making cranial helmets cool,” Haylee wrote via her Instagram Story, noting the Kansas City Chiefs athlete personalized his signature with the phrase, “OG in the game.”

Chandler retired from the NBA in January 2022. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his family, which is where Kelce has been enjoying his NFL offseason.

Kelce’s football season ended in February when the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Since then, he spent time with girlfriend Swift throughout the international leg of her Eras Tour. As she went on a month-long hiatus from performing, the couple hunkered down at her California pad.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Swift and Kelce then jetted off on a low-key vacation in the Bahamas, but they have since returned to Los Angeles.

“They took a romantic getaway to get away from it all,” a second insider told Us, noting the pair went to a remote island “where there aren’t many people so they can have privacy.”

Swift is on hiatus from her live concerts until May when she kicks off a three-day residency in Paris. It is currently unknown if Kelce will join her on the road again.

