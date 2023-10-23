Tristan Thompson’s ex Jordan Craig claims that the basketball star owes her thousands of dollars in child support.
In documents obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, October 23, Craig, 32, filed a declaration in a Los Angeles court last month sharing that Thompson, also 32, has been making “either partial payments or missing child support payments altogether” since November 2022.
According to the outlet, Craig — who shares 6-year-old son Prince with the athlete — is now asking the court to withhold Thompson’s income from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the amount of $80,000 a month, which would “stay in effect until the arrears are satisfied.”
It is my belief that Tristan signed a ‘veteran’s minimum’ contract with the Cavaliers that pays him $2.7 million per year,” the declaration states. “The $80,000 request is certainly less than half of his monthly salary.”
Us Weekly has reached out to Thompson’s team for comment.
Earlier this month, Jordan’s sister, Kai Craig, accused Thompson of not being a present parent to Prince. (Thompson also shares daughter True, 5, and 15-month-old son Tatum with Khloé Kardashian, as well as 22-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols.)
“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy, I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai, 35, wrote via Instagram on October 5. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince. The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, it is appealing and inexcusable.”
Kai’s comments come after Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian praised Thompson — who cheated on Khloé, 39, multiple times throughout their relationship — on an episode of The Kardashians.
“I know guys are gonna hate me for this and you’re gonna hate us and you’re gonna think Khloe is whatever,” Kim, 43 said in an episode that aired on October 5. “It’s so crazy because [Tristan] is such a good friend and he’s such a good, like, dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area, of like, being a faithful boyfriend.”
Kim further shared that Thompson has recently been a “really good person and friend” and has “stepped up” with her own four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. She even noted that Thompson had helped her pick up the kids from school and attended several of their basketball games.
In response to Kim’s remarks, Kai claimed that Thompson has “not paid” child support to Jordan or Prince’s school tuition for “a very long time.”
“Stepping up for your son is not all about money, it’s about time spent,” Kai concluded. “[Tristan], you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your kids.”
Thompson is no stranger to child support drama. Nichols sued him for child support in December 2021, during which he underwent a paternity test. The results not only proved that he was Theo’s father, but that he had an affair with Nichols while still dating Khloé. He publicly apologized to the Kardashians star in response.