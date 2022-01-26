Vampire Diaries’ Matthew Davis and Kiley Casciano Welcome Their 2nd Child

Vampire Diaries darling! Matthew Davis’ second child with wife Kiley Casciano arrived on Monday, January 24.

“Dorothy Lavender Davis,” the actress, 29, captioned a black-and-white hospital photo via Instagram on Wednesday, January 26. “I love you @matthewdavis.”

Casciano announced in August 2021 that baby No. 2 was on the way with black-and-white Instagram photos of her bump. “Davis party of four coming soon,” the then-expectant star captioned the social media upload.

The Georgia native continued sharing her budding belly’s progress with her Instagram followers, from a November 2021 photo of her bare stomach to a Christmas shot the following month.

She and the actor, 43, became parents in March 2020 when their daughter, Ripley, now 21 months, arrived.

“Ripley Nightingale Davis,” the Utah native tweeted at the time. “Born March 31st 9:51 p.m. 7lbs, blond hair, blue eyes, Mom’s beautiful face. Thank you everyone for all your love and support.”

The infant arrived six months after Davis’ pregnancy announcement via Instagram. “Arriving 2020!!!” the then-dad-to-be captioned her reveal in September 2019. He showed two onesies at the time, reading S–t just got real” and “And then there were five,” referencing the pair’s two dogs.

His partner shared the news with a post of her own at the time featuring three positive pregnancy tests. “Arriving April 2020. #babygirl,” Casciano wrote, adding that she wanted a “natural” birth.

“I will deliver in a hospital though not at home, and it’s important (for me) to remain open and flexible as far as ‘birth plans’ go,” the Ozarks alum explained. “You can have a drug-free birth (I think that’s what you mean by natural) or unassisted anywhere. Doesn’t have to be at home.”

Davis proposed to Casciano at an organic food market in December 2018. They tied the knot hours later at an Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles.

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” the groom told his Instagram followers at the time. “Thanks to Abbot Kinney [Boulevard] for the last minute provisions #AVeryMarriedChristmas.”

The bride added, “This is where we got married … in a strip mall. A very married Christmas. 12/23/2018.”