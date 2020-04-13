Still celebrating. Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters dressed in their Easter best on Sunday, April 12, two months after Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s deaths.

The Los Angeles native, 37, posted a sweet photo of herself kneeling down to hug her 3-year-old, Bianka. Vanessa wore a pink dress and sneakers with a camera over her shoulder, while her toddler rocked a blue butterfly dress and carried a white Easter egg basket.

In a separate shot, Natalia, 17, smiled while holding her 9-month-old sister, Capri. The little one was in head-to-toe pink, from her bow to her moccasins, and the teenager wore florals.

The Bryant family started celebrating early. Vanessa helped Bianka crack open a chocolate egg with a hammer on Saturday, April 11. “Easter treats!” she captioned the social media upload.

The holiday comes nearly three months after Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, alongside seven other victims.

The former model gushed about her late husband earlier this month after the athlete was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor and we are extremely proud of him,” she told ESPN on April 4. “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here. We are incredibly proud of him and there’s some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

She and the former Los Angeles Lakers player tied the knot in April 2001, two years after meeting on the set of Tha Eastsidaz “G’d Up” music video. Vanessa has been “living in a fog” since the tragedy, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February.

“Her mom, [Sofia Layne], is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system,” the insider added at the time.