Conversations about kids! Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters want to start a family in the future.

“I don’t know if we’re running the four-minute offense or we’re playing defense,” the former professional football player, 33, told Extra on Monday, November 30, of their plans. “We’re trying to figure out what’s next for us.”

The athlete went on to tell the outlet that he and the former Miss Universe, 25, “both definitely want” children, explaining, “[We are] excited for when it’s just the right time. Hopefully, we’ll both know when that is.”

The Minor League Baseball player wed Nel-Peters in January in Cape Town, South Africa. Their outdoor nuptials came two years after the couple made their relationship public.

Tebow told ESPN in July 2018 that the model was “a really special girl.” He added, “I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life. I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Less than six months later, the This Is the Day author proposed. “Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote via Instagram in January 2019. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Since their wedding ceremony the following year, the pair have been “learning and growing so much” living together. “It was fun to be able to figure out … our routine,” Tebow said on Monday.

He and the pageant queen have experienced a “unique nine months” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tebow continued. “We’ve had a lot of family members that have gotten sick and loved ones, but I’ll tell you one of the silver linings for us is we kind of got an extended honeymoon, and we had so much more time together. It really was a blessing in a lot of ways.”

The “happy family” adopted three dogs in March — a Dalmatian named Paris, a golden retriever named Kobe and a Bernese mountain dog named Chunk.