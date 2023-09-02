Bachelor Nation is getting bigger — and cuter — with the addition of Whitney Bischoff’s second baby!

“Where I’ve been … Last year, I started documenting our journey with secondary infertility,” Bischoff, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 2, sharing footage of IVF shots, egg retrievals and doctors’ visits. “But after 3 losses & an ectopic pregnancy, I needed a break & took some time to heal.”

The Bachelor alum — who was briefly engaged to Chris Soules after season 19 — proclaimed in throwback footage that she and husband Ricky Angel “were not giving up” on their dreams of expanding their family. (The married couple already share son Hayes, 4.)

“And then … an unexpected miracle,” she continued in her post, flashing pics of a positive pregnancy test, an ultrasound and her baby bump. “Brady Carolina, You are more than we ever expected and better than we could have ever imagined.”

Bischoff continued: “Welcome to the world, our sweet Angel 🎀!”

The fertility nurse rose to fame as one of the contestants on Soules’ season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2015. Soules, 41, ultimately proposed to Bischoff during the season finale, but they broke off their engagement two months later in May 2015.

“I’m just casually dating. I don’t know that I have a specific person that I’m looking for,” Bischoff exclusively told Us Weekly the following October of her love life. “I think that in general, it’s someone who makes me a better person, makes me happy, makes me laugh, and shares a common interest, so I don’t know if there’s a big stereotype with that.”

Several weeks earlier in September 2015, Bischoff matched with Angel on the dating app Bumble. After one year together, Angel popped the question. Us confirmed in October 2017 that they wed at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The couple announced in February 2019 that they were expecting their first baby together. Son Hayes Singleton arrived that May. “He definitely has his mom’s Kentucky blood making his debut on Derby Day and his dad’s great hair and mild temperament (for now 😉),” Bischoff wrote via Instagram at the time. “This Angel was truly heaven sent coming on the anniversary of my mom’s passing — no doubt he was hand delivered 👼🏻.”

While raising Hayes, the couple struggled to conceive a second baby. Bischoff suffered multiple miscarriages, with the most recent in late 2022.

“The past several weeks, I have been tested both mentally and physically. After 2 family health emergencies, experiencing my third early pregnancy loss, and topping it all off with my first run-in with Covid, I needed to push ‘pause,’” she revealed via Instagram in September 2022. “I questioned whether to share such a personal aspect of my life as social can be such a tough crowd, but I choose to believe that it also allows us to ‘see’ others like ourselves. To anyone reading this who has been struggling with uncertainty and fear. I have been too. For those who are praying for a baby or a miracle or answers. I am too. For those who are searching for peace amongst the chaos. I’m right there with you.”