Perfect priorities! Pregnant Meghan Markle has decided not to have a baby shower — and for the best reason.

“Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

The insider adds that the Suits alum, 39, “has the support of her friends and, most importantly,” her husband, Prince Harry. “Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family,” the source says.

The couple announced in February that baby No. 2 is on the way. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the pair told Us at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Meghan and the former military pilot, 36, previously welcomed their baby boy in May 2019. While awaiting his arrival, the Los Angeles native enjoyed a New York City baby shower with her friends, including Serena Williams, Gayle King, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney.

“There were cotton candy machines being brought in earlier this morning,” a source told Us of the February 2019 party at the Mark Hotel. “The same security who has been escorting Meghan in and out of the hotel was helping bring them in the side door. There were floral arrangements being brought in on a rolling dolly in all the colors of the rainbow. Blue, white, pink and purple hydrangeas, craspedias, yellow and pink roses and many others that are covered up.”

The former actress didn’t open up her presents at the time “because they would have revealed the baby’s gender,” another insider added.

This time around, Meghan and Harry shared their little one’s sex ahead of her arrival. “It’s a girl,” the England native gushed during a March CBS interview. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin